[WATCH] Business owners can cash government vouchers using app

Business owners will be able to redeem government vouchers that customers will pay with, using an electronic system, the Economy Ministry said.

Cash from the vouchers will then be credited to a credit card account indicated by the business owner.

The new system was unveiled on Tuesday by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who said the €100 vouchers will start being distributed to people aged 16 and over from next week.

The vouchers form part of the government’s stimulus package for the coming three months. Four of the €20 vouchers can be spent on restaurants and accommodation, while one other €20 voucher can be spent in retail shops and services forcibly closed during the pandemic. Government will be giving more detail on how people can use the vouchers next week.

Meanwhile, business owners eligible for the scheme will receive a registered letter from the government with an activation code.

Owners will then be able to register their establishment on a dedicated website using the VAT number and the activation code.

When customers pay using the voucher, shops will be able to scan a unique QR code on the individual vouchers.

The cash equivalent of the voucher will then be transferred to a credit card account inputted by the business owner upon registration.

The app will be made available for all smart phones, and requires an internet connection.

When scanning customers’ vouchers, owners will also be obliged to scan the VAT receipt issued with the purchase to ensure that all checks and balances are adhered to, Schembri said.

MIMCOL, a government entity, will be administering the system.

“We don’t want to give business owners more headaches after what they’ve been through… the scanning of the QR code will eliminate bureaucracy,” Schembri said.

Schembri added the vouchers will be equipped with security features, including a vertical edge that will also illuminate under UV light, helping owners to determine the authenticity of the voucher.

Owners will be obliged to keep all vouchers claimed, as they will be required to submit these to MIMCOL in the coming months.

Business owners can register their outlet here.