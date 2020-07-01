35,000 crossed over to Gozo over the long weekend

35,000 commuters crossed the Gozo channel over the weekend.

The figure was revealed by the Gozo Ministry, who also said that during the days of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday more than 14,500 vehicles made the trip between the two islands.

The ministry said that one should take in consideration the fact that all figures are the result of internal tourism, as the airport starting operating on Wednesday, therefore no foreign tourism could have contributed to the numbers.

“This shows that Gozo still remains a favoured destination for internal tourism,” the statement read.

Gozo Channel’s fourth ship, the ‘MV Nikolaos’, will also resume its service on Thursday.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri expressed his satisfaction at the number of crossings over the weekend, stating they will be of benefit to the island’s economy.