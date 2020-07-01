One new COVID-19 case, seven recoveries

One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 15.

Seven new recoveries were registered, meaning the total number of recoveries since the pandemic now stands at 647.

Total cases number 671, according to the figures published on the health ministry’s Facebook page 'saħħa'.

1,135 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 96,266.

The health ministry said that today’s positive case is a symptomatic sporadic case.