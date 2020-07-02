menu

No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry

laura_calleja
2 July 2020, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

Three more patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 13. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 649 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 02•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, July 2, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 892 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 97,158 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that so far 60% or 405 of all positive cases have been male, whist 39% or 266 of cases were female. 

On Wednesday Malta International Airport opened after a three-month closure due to COVID-19 was lifted. 

