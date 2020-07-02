Former GWU president James Pearsall to lead MCESD

James Pearsall will head the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development and takes over from John Bencini at the end of the month, the government said.

The appointment was announced by Minister within the OPM Carmelo Abela on Thursday. He said that government nominated Pearsall after consulting with the social partners.

Pearsall will be the sixth chairperson of the MCESD, a forum that brings together unions and employers.

He is a former president of the General Workers’ Union and was also a director at one of the institutes at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology.

“The MCESD will start presenting research-based topics for discussion, particularly in relation to the well-being of citizens, and this with the aim of being inclusive and allowing all to contribute to the economy,” Pearsall was quoted saying.

His predecessor, Bencini, headed the MCESD for seven years, during which time an agreement on the minimum wage and a social pact to help workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, were achieved.