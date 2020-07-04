Delia urges Maltese 'renewal,' calls for investment in industry

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia has called for a Maltese renewal, advocating the just creation and distribution of wealth and a return to international good standing for Malta, denouncing the Labour government for bringing the country’s erstwhile good name into disrepute.

“Could it be that you don’t need to bribe anyone to progress?” Delia asked during an interview with NET News journalist Francesco Catania on Saturday. “Do we have to remain under the yoke of evil? Can’t we create wealth and distribute it justly? Do we have to sully our country’s name?”

Delia announced that the PN was going to bring in 14 fresh faces – 7 male and 7 female -and add them to clusters with members of longer-standing in order to "renew the party."

On yesterday’s Vitals Global Healthcare court sitting, Delia reiterated what was said before Mr. Justice Francesco Depasquale. “The company was registered for less than a month. Did they have any experience? No. Then we spoke of the financial strength of the company. It’s paid up capital was just €1000. But there must have been banks to give them loans…€60 million. Bank of India was mentioned. In Malta, you get a sanction letter first. Was the bank bound to loan them? No,” Delia said, describing the hospitals debacle, which saw Malta contractually bound to pay €180,000 every day for hospitals which aren’t functioning as “one of Konrad Mizzi’s masterpieces.”

“(Current PM) Robert Abela knew about this, he was with the previous Prime Minister when they signed the contract,” accused Delia, pointing out that 6 months into the new PM’s honeymoon, “…he did nothing. Why is Abela still accepting that we pay these millions every year? Is he going to come with me to stop this in court or is he going to continue protecting these foreigners at the expense of the Maltese people.”

Meanwhile unemployment was on the rise, Delia said, adding that “if we clean up our reputation, investors might want to invest here.”

The millions gifted to Ram Tumuluri, Konrad Mizzi and his wife could have been invested in Malta, Delia argued.

“There are so many sectors. Aviation, Maritime, digital, knowledge-based industry,” said Delia. The time was ripe to create hubs or clusters for the advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence in Malta, he said, adding that the Maltese punched above their weight in these sectors.

“We must sit down and throw out the rubbish and focus on the good.”

Delia told the interviewer that he had been one of the first to object to the IIP passport sale scheme, observing with satisfaction that finally things have changed.

“It is good that once again the government took the opposition’s advice…if it is damaging the country, we should stop it. Let us believe in Malta…Believe in our capabilities and not feel inferior to anyone. The Maltese can compete well.”