Migrants still out at sea a day after being refused disembarkation in Malta

Group of 52 migrants still stranded aboard livestock-carrying vessel after Malta refused to take them in

massimo_costa
6 July 2020, 7:00pm
by Massimo Costa
A group of 52 migrants are still stranded at sea in Maltese territorial waters after Malta refused to allow them to disembark (Photo: Talia)
A group of 52 migrants are still out at sea more than a day after they were refused disembarkation in Malta.

The migrants are aboard the Talia, a lifestock carrier, which rescue them.

On Sunday, the ship was allow into Maltese territorial waters to seek shelter from adverse weather conditions. It however has not received permission from Malta to enter the country’s port.

According to the merchant ship’s crew, Malta’s RCC promised to trans-ship the rescued to Armed Forces of Malta assets and to disembark them in Malta.

“This did not happen. Talia moved then toward Lampedusa but was denied to enter territorial waters!” NGO Alarm Phone said yesterday.

(Photo: Talia)
Migrant rescue NGO Sea-Watch said on Twitter on Monday afternoon that the migrants remained at sea, as it urged the Maltese government and the EU to “act now and do their duty.”

A number of humanitarian NGOs joined Sea-Watch’s call for the migrants to be given a safe harbour.

Vessel tracking website MarineTraffic shows the ship is currently off Malta’s southern coast.

A number of NGOs have called for solidarity with the migrants and Talia's crew
