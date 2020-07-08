menu

[WATCH] COVID-19: Government vouchers to start being sent today

Vouchers can be transferred from one recipient to another, with government not monitoring where and how they are spent

karl_azzopardi
8 July 2020, 2:11pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Government’s €100 vouchers will start being sent by registered post to households across Malta and Gozo as from today.

The vouchers, announced in government’s economic recovery scheme, will be split into five €20 vouchers, and will be arriving via Malta Post.

A member of the household will have to sign for the vouchers, and will be allowed to collect them in the name of all the residing individuals.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said anyone aged 16 on 18 June or older, as well as anyone holding a Maltese residence, will be receiving the vouchers.

Some 440,000 residents will be receiving the vouchers, while over 2,000 businesses have signed up to be eligible for the payment.

If no one is home when the vouchers are delivered by Malta Post, they will be sent to the nearest post office for collection.

The vouchers will be issued against a valid ID card number, and will need to be spent by September 30. Vouchers can be transferred from one individual to another, with government not monitoring where and on what they are spent.

Split into five, four vouchers will be red and one voucher will be blue.

Red vouchers may be used at bars, restaurants, hotels, accommodation businesses, while blue vouchers can be exchanged at any type of outlet that was ordered to close at the start of the public health emergency.

While no limit has been set on how much of the vouchers can be spent at once, monetary change cannot be given, and the vouchers cannot be exchanged for money.

READ ALSO: Business owners can cash government vouchers using app

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] COVID-19: Government vouchers to start being sent today
National

[WATCH] COVID-19: Government vouchers to start being sent today
Karl Azzopardi
MaltaToday threatened by SLAPP action from Socar representative
National

MaltaToday threatened by SLAPP action from Socar representative
MaltaToday Staff
No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight
National

No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight
Laura Calleja
Delia was accused by MPs of meeting Robert Abela over ‘Yorgen Fenech’ attacks
National

Delia was accused by MPs of meeting Robert Abela over ‘Yorgen Fenech’ attacks
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.