PN executive sets up electoral and ethical commissions

massimo_costa
15 July 2020, 2:14pm
by Massimo Costa
The Nationalist Party has set up two new commissions within its structures to oversee matters related to the electoral and ethical sphere.

The PN’s executive committee approved the creation of the new structures - an electoral, data and records commission and an ethical, disciplinary and social media commission - on Tuesday night.

The new commissions were set up as part of the party’s reform process, and were launched by virtue of the provisions in the party’s new statute, which was approved last month.

Last night’s meeting also saw party leader Adrian Delia lose a vote of confidence amongst executive committee members.

