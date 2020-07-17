Eight consecutive days with zero coronavirus cases

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

One more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at three. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 662 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

For the eighth consecutive day in a row the island has not registered any new cases of COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 930 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 111,555 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that all testing hubs in Malta and Gozo will remain open to the public.