menu

65 migrants who disembarked in Malta on Monday have COVID-19

Health authorities say that 65 migrants from a group of 94 that were brought to Malta by the Armed Forces on Monday have tested positive for coronavirus and are being kept isolated

karl_azzopardi
28 July 2020, 6:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

Updated at 6:41pm with Home Affairs Ministry spokesperson comment

65 migrants from a group of 94 who arrived in Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said.

Nine other migrants are still awaiting results after getting swabbed.

Migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up by health professionals for 14 days.

The test results for the remaining nine migrants will be issued later on tonight.

The statement issued by the Health Ministry did not give information on the health condition of these people.

The group of 94 was rescued by the AFM and brought to Malta on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry told MaltaToday that the migrants were tested for COVID-19 as per normal procedure. She said they will be kept isolated from the rest of the residents at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre.

She added that the AFM personnel on board the vessel adopted the established safety procedures that have been in force since the start of the pandemic and will undergo a health assessment to determine whether they need to be quarantined.

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Government and Opposition agree on constitutional amendments
National

Government and Opposition agree on constitutional amendments
Karl Azzopardi
Melvin Theuma remains in stable condition
National

Melvin Theuma remains in stable condition
Karl Azzopardi
65 migrants who disembarked in Malta on Monday have COVID-19
National

65 migrants who disembarked in Malta on Monday have COVID-19
Karl Azzopardi
Second educator at Luqa Skola Sajf tests positive for COVID
National

Second educator at Luqa Skola Sajf tests positive for COVID
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.