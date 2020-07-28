65 migrants who disembarked in Malta on Monday have COVID-19

Updated at 6:41pm with Home Affairs Ministry spokesperson comment

65 migrants from a group of 94 who arrived in Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said.

Nine other migrants are still awaiting results after getting swabbed.

Migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up by health professionals for 14 days.

The test results for the remaining nine migrants will be issued later on tonight.

The statement issued by the Health Ministry did not give information on the health condition of these people.

The group of 94 was rescued by the AFM and brought to Malta on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry told MaltaToday that the migrants were tested for COVID-19 as per normal procedure. She said they will be kept isolated from the rest of the residents at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre.

She added that the AFM personnel on board the vessel adopted the established safety procedures that have been in force since the start of the pandemic and will undergo a health assessment to determine whether they need to be quarantined.