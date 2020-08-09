menu

Hamrun band clubs donate to Dar Tal-Providenza

Hamrun band clubs donate funds intended for annual feast to Dar Tal-Providenza

maltatoday
9 August 2020, 2:43pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The San Gaetano feast attracts thousands every year
The San Gaetano feast attracts thousands every year

Għaqda tal-Mużika San Gejtanu and Soċjetà Mużikali San Ġużepp agreed to donate a sum of money, usually spent on feast celebrations, to Dar Tal-Providenza.

Despite experiencing financial difficulties throughout the year, the band clubs felt the need to do their part on the feast day of St. Gaetan.

The popular Sunday march celebrating the San Gaetano feast in Hamrun will not be held this year amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases and pressure for the cancellation of mass events.

The Hamrun march, which this year was going to be held on 9 August, is a summer highlight, attracting thousands of people from different localities in a party atmosphere coloured by rivalry.

The feast is organised by the two band clubs – San Gaetano and St Joseph.

The band clubs hope that others who also had their village feasts cancelled due to the COVID-19 spread, contribute to the needs of local charities.

“We hope that our actions set an example for others who have also had their feast cancelled,” the bandclusb said.

More in National
Education minister facing mounting pressure by parents over schools’ reopening
National

Education minister facing mounting pressure by parents over schools’ reopening
MaltaToday Staff
Hamrun band clubs donate to Dar Tal-Providenza
National

Hamrun band clubs donate to Dar Tal-Providenza
MaltaToday Staff
[LISTEN] Leaked Melvin Theuma recording shows middleman forewarned of FIAU investigation
National

[LISTEN] Leaked Melvin Theuma recording shows middleman forewarned of FIAU investigation
Karl Azzopardi
One-year-old among 54 new COVID-19 cases
National

One-year-old among 54 new COVID-19 cases
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.