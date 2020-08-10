€1 million to Hospice Malta amid COVID-19 effects

Hospice will be receiving €1 million to strengthen its psychological support division under the terms of a social assistance agreement signed with government.

The money will also be used to invest in the NGOs workforce.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon.

Hospice Malta is an NGO that helps people suffering from various terminal illnesses. It also offers psychological help to around 1,300 families of terminally ill patients.

The NGO was affected negatively by the pandemic as donations dried up and fund raising activities had to be stopped.

Falzon said the ministry understood the difficulties caused by the pandemic, including added financial and emotional pressure on all those involved.