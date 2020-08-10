menu

€1 million to Hospice Malta amid COVID-19 effects

Million-euro sum intends to put Hospice Malta back on its feet after experiencing decline in donations during pandemic

maltatoday
10 August 2020, 4:22pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon signed an assistance agreement with Hospice Malta that will help mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon signed an assistance agreement with Hospice Malta that will help mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Hospice will be receiving €1 million to strengthen its psychological support division under the terms of a social assistance agreement signed with government.

The money will also be used to invest in the NGOs workforce.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon.

Hospice Malta is an NGO that helps people suffering from various terminal illnesses. It also offers psychological help to around 1,300 families of terminally ill patients.

The NGO was affected negatively by the pandemic as donations dried up and fund raising activities had to be stopped.

Falzon said the ministry understood the difficulties caused by the pandemic, including added financial and emotional pressure on all those involved.

More in National
€1 million to Hospice Malta amid COVID-19 effects
National

€1 million to Hospice Malta amid COVID-19 effects
MaltaToday Staff
Bernard Grech has secured pathway to parliamentary seat and it’s not Schiavone
National

Bernard Grech has secured pathway to parliamentary seat and it’s not Schiavone
Kurt Sansone
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19, Home Affairs Ministry confirms
National

Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19, Home Affairs Ministry confirms
Karl Azzopardi
23 new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries
National

23 new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.