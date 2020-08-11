Robert Abela lists government’s economic vision during special Cabinet meeting

Good governance, economic growth, education, improving the country’s infrastructure and becoming carbon neutral by 2050, are the main pillars of government’s economic policy, Robert Abela said.

The Prime Minister said the ultimate aim would be to improve people’s quality of life.

“It is useless to have economic growth if our quality of life does not improve,” Abela told Cabinet at a special session held at the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta.

Cabinet is discussing a recent study unveiled by the chamber, focussing on economic development in a post-COVID period.

Journalists were invited to cover the introductory remarks.

Addressing the recent controversy linked to a spike in COVID-19 cases, which were largely attributable to mass events, Abela said the decision to cancel several large-scale parties was taken to prioritise public health.

However, he refuted suggestions that the current wave of coronavirus cases was the result of government’s decision to relax measures prematurely.

On education, Abela said teachers would be given the needed training to deal with the pandemic when schools reopen in September.

Taking a longer-term view, he said greater emphasis must be placed on science and mathematics.

The Prime Minister said improving the country’s infrastructure must look at an innovative mass transportation system to overcome traffic congestion.

He also laid emphasis on more open spaces and insisted that Malta had to reach its 2050 carbon neutral target.

Abela also highlighted the legal and constitutional changes introduced over the past months to strengthen good governance and the rule of law.

He said corruption was not acceptable, not even in business, as he called for a level playing field.

Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb urged the government to plan Malta’s economic strategy for the next five years as business needs direction.

Xuereb said that all the factors mentioned by the PM feature in the vision of the chamber.

The meeting continued behind closed doors.