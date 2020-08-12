menu

University students in the dark over alternative exam methods due to COVID-19

Uncertainty over COVID-19 spike leading to anxiety for thousands of students currently preparing for exams

maltatoday
12 August 2020, 3:48pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The KSU has called on educational authorities to ensure alternative examination methods are considered in view of COVID-19 surge
The KSU has called on educational authorities to ensure alternative examination methods are considered in view of COVID-19 surge

University students have been left in the dark over alternative examination methods, the University Students Council (KSU) said.

The students’ union said questions it had sent to the education minister and the public health authorities had been left unanswered. 

The KSU said resits of the January Session at the university and MATSEC exams were happening in person in line with guidelines published by the office of the Superintendent of Public Health.

In a meeting with education minister Owen Bonnici, the KSU said it was not given a benchmark of active cases in the community and R-factor, beyond which extraordinary measures could be considered. 

“This uncertainty is leading to anxiety for thousands of students who are currently preparing for exams that will either determine their progression in their respective courses or their entry into University,” the KSU said.

The KSU wants a reconsideration of the decision of holding exams on campus and to publish an alternative plan for the upcoming MATSEC and September Session examinations. “In this unprecedented and volatile period, constant communication is a pre-requisite to ensure that students’ wellbeing is safeguarded,” the KSU said.

On Monday 10 August, KSU asked the Superintendent of Public Health about the recent public health guidelines’ validity in time for the start of exam sessions.

These guidelines include the maximum indoor capacity of 100 people and an outdoor maximum capacity of 300 people at a particular venue, meaning that exam halls should not house more than 100 students during exam sessions.

More in National
University students in the dark over alternative exam methods due to COVID-19
National

University students in the dark over alternative exam methods due to COVID-19
MaltaToday Staff
Abela cannot be taken seriously on climate and Green Deal – AD/PD
National

Abela cannot be taken seriously on climate and Green Deal – AD/PD
Matthew Vella
Mount Carmel Hospital stops visits after patients and staff test positive for coronavirus
National

Mount Carmel Hospital stops visits after patients and staff test positive for coronavirus
MaltaToday Staff
COVID-19 breaches: 12 establishments fined, MTA inspectors to spot-check weddings
National

COVID-19 breaches: 12 establishments fined, MTA inspectors to spot-check weddings
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.