Next Attorney General to be selected by appointments commission

Malta’s next Attorney General will be selected by an appointment commission.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis will be announcing the commission tasked with the selection of a new Attorney General later on today.

The appointment commission will be composed of three retired judges.

On Saturday, after 10 years in the post, AG Peter Grech submitted his resignation which will be effective as from 9 September.

The reason for his resignation has not been made public.

READ ALSO: Peter Grech resigns as Attorney General

In recent years, Grech has faced numerous calls for his resignation or removal, in particular over his handling of corruption allegations, but these were always parried.

Last month, Robert Abela had hinted that a new AG may be appointed in the “near or not so near future.”

More details to follow.