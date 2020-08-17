menu

Next Attorney General to be selected by appointments commission

Attorney General to be appointed through commission composed of three retired judges 

karl_azzopardi
17 August 2020, 2:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Malta’s next Attorney General will be selected by an appointment commission. 

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis will be announcing the commission tasked with the selection of a new Attorney General later on today. 

The appointment commission will be composed of three retired judges. 

On Saturday, after 10 years in the post, AG Peter Grech submitted his resignation which will be effective as from 9 September. 

The reason for his resignation has not been made public. 

READ ALSO: Peter Grech resigns as Attorney General

In recent years, Grech has faced numerous calls for his resignation or removal, in particular over his handling of corruption allegations, but these were always parried.

Last month, Robert Abela had hinted that a new AG may be appointed in the “near or not so near future.” 

More details to follow. 

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
COVID-19: MAM satisfied with new public health measures, suspends all industrial action
National

COVID-19: MAM satisfied with new public health measures, suspends all industrial action
Karl Azzopardi
AFM investigating alleged 'cocaine party' at Luqa barracks
National

AFM investigating alleged 'cocaine party' at Luqa barracks
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls on government to reinstate public health emergency
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls on government to reinstate public health emergency
MaltaToday Staff
Peter Grech lashes out against unjust criticism in resignation letter
National

Peter Grech lashes out against unjust criticism in resignation letter
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.