Peter Grech resigns as Attorney General

Attorney General Peter Grech has submitted his resignation, effective September 9.

Grech handed in his notice in a letter sent to the President of Malta this afternoon, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President. A copy his resignation letter was not included with the statement. He will have occupied the position for exactly 10 years.

Grech began his legal career at the Office of the Attorney General in 1983, becoming Deputy Attorney General in 2005. He was appointed to the top post as a replacement for Silvio Camilleri in 2010, after Camilleri was sworn in as Chief Justice.

In recent years, Grech has faced numerous calls for his resignation or removal, in particular over his handling of corruption allegations, but these were always parried.

Just last month, Prime Minister Robert Abela had hinted that a new AG may be appointed in the ‘near or not so near future.’

Grech’s tenure has been dogged by frequent criticism that he treated political corruption with kid gloves.

In 2017 the PN had argued that Grech had reneged on his duty to prosecute former minister Konrad Mizzi and the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, among others, on suspicions of money laundering and kickbacks found in reports drawn up by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

Earlier this year, PN MP Jason Azzopardi had memorably lashed out at Grech, after the inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia heard former Head of the Economic Crimes Unit, Ian Abdilla, claim that Grech had asked police to go slow on corruption investigations.

“I have no words strong enough to denounce your spineless, amoral bootlicking of this government. You intentionally advised and warned police not to prosecute for corruption Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat in order to avoid unrest in the country. You contributed to Daphne’s murder. Every day you continue in office is a filthy disgrace on your office,” Azzopardi had said at the time.

Grech had denied the accusation as an “outright lie and calumny.”