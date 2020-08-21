[WATCH] 36 new cases of COVID-19, one death as Public Health Superintendent appeals for discipline

Malta recorded one death and 36 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the latest information disseminated by the health authorities.

There were 52 patients who recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of active cases to 682.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said during her weekly briefing that 39 people were recovering at hospitals, including three patients who were at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive therapy unit. The three ITU patients are on ventilators and in a stable condition.

Apart from the patients at ITU, four patients are being kept at Mater Dei's infectious diseases unit, three in other wards at Mater Dei, 17 patients at Boffa Hospital and 12 at St Thomas Hospital. The rest of the infected people are recovering at home.

Gauci said the Paceville cluster remained the largest so far in the latest COVID-19 surge, which is what prompted the closures of nightclubs and discotheques and restrictions on bars. She said that from 28 August, no stand-up events such as weddings could take place - these will have to be seated.

Malta continued to test profusely with 2,445 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours.

Gauci said that over the past seven days there was a higher spillover of cases in the older age groups when compared to the previous week. The average age of new cases in the past week was 38, a marked increase from 24 years, which was the average age in mid-July.

Gauci reiterated her appeal for discipline, urging people to wear masks and respect social distancing. She also urged workplaces to adopt teleworking arrangements where this was possible.

Asked about the reopening of schools in September, Gauci said this was a priority but would not be drawn into what measures the public health authorities were proposing to the education division.

Asked about comparisons being made on social media between COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza, in a bid to minimise the dangers of the coronavirus, Gauci said it was important to remember that there was a vaccine for influenza.

No such vaccine had yet been produced for COVID, which is why it was important for people to obey restrictive measures introduced to limit the spread. She said influenza also posed a threat to vulnerable people but because the vaccine was readily available it posed less of a risk.

The Public Health Superintendent said people should steer clear of misinformation in regards to numbers and information on individual cases.

She would not comment on the details of the tenth death out of respect for the victims grieving family. However, she clarified that he was not receiving cancer treatment at the time when he contracted COVID-19. She appealed for people to stick to reputable sites to get their information.