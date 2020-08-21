menu

72-year-old man is tenth COVID-19 death

Tenth COVID-19 death recorded in 72-year-old man who was suffering from a number of other chronic conditions

21 August 2020, 9:30am
by Laura Calleja
The Health Ministry said that he tested positive for COVID-19 on 14 August
Malta has recorded its tenth death due to COVID-19, with the victim being a 72-year-old man.

The elderly man, who was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, and was already suffering from other medical conditions.

The Health Ministry said that he tested positive for COVID-19 on 14 August and began treatment at St Thomas Hospital before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry extended its condolences to the man's family and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

On Thursday 40 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 699.

