Random swabbing at airport catches three COVID-19 positive cases

Random swab testing of passengers arriving from countries on Malta's amber list yields three positive cases over the past 24 hours • Czech Republic and Tunisia added to amber list from 28 August 

laura_calleja
25 August 2020, 4:45pm
by Laura Calleja
Passengers arriving from countries on Malta's amber list may be asked to take a COVID-19 test if they are not in possession of a certificate showing they tested negative in the previous 72 hours
A tourist arriving from Spain's Girona airport has tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Gauci also confirmed that two passengers arriving from Barcelona on Monday also tested positive.

All three cases were caught due to random swab testing being conducted at Malta International Airport on passengers arriving from countries in Malta's amber list.

Gauci said that passengers arriving from countries on the amber list must submit a certificate proving a negative COVID-19 result in the last 72 hours.

However, if a certificate is not produced, passengers may be subjected to swabbing, Gauci explained. Swab testing at the airport now takes 50 minutes, with Gauci saying this was not only for the comfort of passengers but also to minimise the time people are kept together. 

She explained that when a passenger tests positive, contact tracing is conducted. A risk assessment is done, and those sitting close to the infected passenger may be required to quarantine. 

Gauci said that accommodation will be organised for all those that need to be quarantined. 

On Tuesday the health ministry added the Czech Republic and Tunisia to its newly introduced amber list. The two countries will be placed on the list from 28 August. 

Other countries on the amber list are Bulgaria, Romania and Spain. The amber list only applies to Spanish passengers arriving from Barcelona, Girona and Madrid. 

The ministry said the list will be updated regularly. 

On Tuesday, 38 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the number of active cases to 666. 

52 more people have recovered from the virus. 

READ MORE: 38 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

