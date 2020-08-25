38 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

38 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, nine were family members of previously known cases, five were a direct contact of known cases, eight were work colleagues of positive cases, two cases were imported and six were contacts from social gatherings.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 25•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

52 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 666.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,029 people have recovered from the virus and ten patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,048 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 177,518 tests having been carried out so far on the island.