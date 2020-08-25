menu

38 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

laura_calleja
25 August 2020, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja

38 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, nine were family members of previously known cases, five were a direct contact of known cases, eight were work colleagues of positive cases, two cases were imported and six were contacts from social gatherings.

52 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 666.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,029 people have recovered from the virus and ten patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,048 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 177,518 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

