46 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

46 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight • 48 patients recovered

laura_calleja
26 August 2020, 12:32pm
by Laura Calleja

46 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, six were family members of previously known cases, two were direct contact of known cases, five were work colleagues of positive cases, four were imported and two were contacts from social gatherings.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 26•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

48 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 664.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,077 people have recovered from the virus and ten patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,185 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 179, 703 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

