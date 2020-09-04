[WATCH] 19 new cases of COVID-19, 37 recoveries

19 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday after 1,869 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said 27 migrants residing in closed centres tested positive for the coronavirus.

Active cases stand at 406, as 37 new recoveries were recorded. Total recoveries stand at 1,565.

11 active cases were recorded in Gozo.

198,883 swab tests have been carried out since the pandemic started.

13 deaths have stemmed from COVID-19.

Six patients are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit. Two are being kept at other wards, while one patient is currently being cared for at the ITU.

Six patients with COVID-19 are being cared for at Boffa Hospital, 14 at the St Thomas Hospital and eight at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Addressing the weekly Friday briefing, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci explained last week’s clusters.

19 cases belonged to the workplace clusters, 31 from the family clusters, 34 from the migrant clusters, 11 from gatherings, two from the Paceville cluster, two from the sports cluster, three came from nursing homes and three from other institutions.

New patients’ average age over the last seven weeks was 39 years, which Gauci said indicates the majority of infections stemmed from the workplace.

From 242 tests carried out at the Malta International Airport, four cases have resulted positive.

Gauci also said that Bulgaria has been removed from Malta’s amber list, with the COVID-19 situation in the country taking a turn for the better.

Gauci said that 167 citations have been issued to people who were meant to be in quarantine.

Asked about vulnerable children once schools reopen, Gauci reiterated that assessments would be made on a case by case basis with the parents, and the best course of action would then be taken.

Gauci said that there may be some cases in schools as children and teachers are in the community. She said that the assessment of each case will continue according to the symptoms, who they came into contact with and how long they were at school when symptoms surfaced. She said quarantine will be given to those persons who are declared as close contact.

Gauci assured that the health authorities were prepared for the upcoming flu season and that they are working on fighting both the flu as well as COVID-19.

Gauci said that before a vaccine is issued, it has to go through several trials before it is determined effective, and safe.

She said that in Malta there are no lobbies against vaccines, but that over the years in Malta there have been people who have resisted taking the vaccine.

In regards that in terms of false-negative tests, Gauci said that Malta is following the advice of the ECDC where a person is released from quarantine after 14 days they tested positive for COVID-19. A test is performed three days without synonyms.

Gauci said the total swab number included those performed in the laboratory so they also conclude the tests on immigrants and the tests that are conducted on persons already positive.

