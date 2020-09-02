[WATCH] Schools in the COVID-19 era: Masks, bubbles, desks 1.5m apart and no school if sick

Smaller classrooms, desks that are 1.5m apart, the use of masks and keeping children in bubbles will be the new normal when schools reopen at the end of September.

Details of the guidelines were given by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci and Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Frank Fabri on Wednesday.

Gauci and Fabri did not delve into details and insisted the broad guidelines will have to be accompanied by detailed protocols that are being discussed with all stakeholders.

Gauci said the underlying principles were those of social distancing, keeping the same children together as much as possible, the wearing of masks and proper hand hygiene.

Children will have their temperature taken upon entry into school and asked to sanitise their hands. Parents will be encouraged to drop off their children and leave so as not to create crowds outside school.

Parents must also keep children at home if they are sick, or they have someone at home who is sick.

The health authorities are recommending that desks inside the classroom are 1.5m apart, which in some instances may require smaller classrooms. Fabri said discussions were ongoing with the Malta Union of Teachers on measures that would allow smaller classrooms without the need to employ more teachers.

Children in primary schools will remain in the same classroom bubble so as to minimise the risk of transmission. In secondary schools, where students are normally expected to change classrooms, this will be kept to the minimum possible.

Fabri said that students will remain in the same classroom as much as possible, however, he did not give details on how this will work when students are required to group with others from other classrooms for particular subjects.

Children under three will not be required to wear masks. Primary school children will be required to wear masks only in common areas, where there is a chance of mixing with other children. In secondary schools, children will be expected to wear masks all the time.

School transport will be maintained and children will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing on the vans and buses. However, the same class bubble concept will not apply on transport.

Fabri said discussions are underway on the best online learning methods for those students who have to stay at home.

The breakfast club concept will be maintained but children will grab their breakfast on the go and be assigned where to go. It is unclear how the bubble concept will be maintained during this period.

In terms of homework, Fabri said that they are encouraging virtual homework when possible. If not, homework will need to be quarantined and people will have to realise that homework may take longer to be given back to students. He added that there was no one-size-fits-all policy.

Where possible Fabri said teachers were encouraged to carry out collective correction of homework in the classroom.

Gauci said that social distancing, masks and hand washing remained important in the community but also in schools. Schools will need to make an effort to make sure they children are a safe distance from each other at all times and encouraged cooperation between parents and schools.

MUT welcomes guidelines: 'A first step in a long journey'

In an immediate reaction the Malta Union of Teachers welcomed the release of the guidelines but insisted this was only the first step in a long journey.

The union said talks were ongoing with the government, Church and independent schools to translate the guidelines into practical measures that can be implemented in schools.

The MUT's final stand on schools reopening will depend on the extent of the pandemic in the country and the proper implementation of the protocols.

Health guidelines in brief

Schools

Children or staff who are sick must not go to school. Parents should check their children for any symptoms or fever before taking them to school.

Children should be checked for health-related symptoms before entering schools and protocols in place to determine how these students will be handled at schools.

All efforts must be made to ensure children do physical distancing. Desks will be 1.5m apart.

As much as possible, number of children in classroom is kept as low as possible.

Children are kept in same bubbles. At primary school, children will remain with the same classroom. In secondary school, the same principle should apply by limiting as much as possible the shifting of students between classrooms.

Children under 3 years will not be required to wear masks. Children between 6 and 11, should wear masks in school common areas. Children older than 11 must wear masks at all times. Educators must wear masks at all times.

Isolation and contact tracing of cases will remain important, which is why schools must keep attendance records and identify a contact person for ease of reference.

School transport