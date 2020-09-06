menu

Graffitti backs public inquiry into Miriam Pace death: ‘Least government can do’

This week marked six months since the death of Miriam Pace and the government is yet to carry out any legislative reforms to address the building sector

nicole_meilak
6 September 2020, 8:46am
by Nicole Meilak
Miriam Pace, 54, died when her house in Hamrun collapsed
Moviment Graffitti is backing the Pace family’s request for a public inquiry into Miriam Pace’s death, saying their lack of redress is only adding insult to injury. 

Wayne Flask, an activist with Moviment Graffitti, highlighted the importance of a public inquiry, both for the family of Miriam Pace and for the general public. 

“The Pace family deserves closure, to say the very least; but they also deserve to know all the facts, including devious attempts at tampering with evidence, and whether anyone in the shadows has tried to stall their quest for justice at the behest of the building lobby,” he said. 

Flask argued that a public inquiry would provide the public with a better understanding of the “vested interests” blocking crucial reforms. 

Rescuers searching the rubble to locate Miriam Pace
“The 2019 reform, a hastily drafted wish-list […] is clearly a failure – not only hasn’t it prevented Miriam Pace’s death, and that of many workers on various construction sites, but it has merely added another layer of confusion and uncertainty in a sector that has carried on claiming lives.” 

Miriam Pace lost her life in a building collapse earlier this year after works in a neighbouring plot destroyed her home. Despite calls for a public inquiry being made back in April, the family’s pleas have gone unheard, with talk of a public inquiry resurfacing this week on the six-month anniversary of her death. 

An inquiry appointed by the Prime Minister and which was tasked to assess the legislation and regulatory bodies overseeing the building industry concluded its report but to date it has not been published and no reforms have been enacted. 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
