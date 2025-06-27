Landscape Treaty in effect: Malta must report on view protection

Malta’s recent ratification of the European Landscape Convention brings with it a new international obligation—the country must now submit periodic reports to the Council of Europe on how it is putting the convention’s principles into practice.

But no legislative changes are needed to implement the convention, a spokesperson for the Environment and Resources Authority confirmed.

Under Article 10 of the convention, each state party must submit its first implementation report within three years of the treaty entering into force. For Malta, this means the first report is due by 1 September 2028.

The convention—signed by Malta in 2000 but only ratified last month after a 25-year delay—is the first international treaty to recognise landscape as a shared cultural, environmental, and social asset. It applies to all landscapes, not just those of exceptional beauty, and promotes public participation, integration into planning and policy, and long-term landscape management and protection. Signatory states must report on implementation through a structured monitoring process coordinated by the Council of Europe. This involves submitting national reports every six years, covering legal frameworks, planning tools, public engagement, education and awareness initiatives, and the integration of landscape protection into broader policies such as agriculture, tourism, and spatial development. The reporting also allows for peer review and comparison between member states.

How Malta is implementing convention

While Malta is now subject to these reporting obligations, no legal changes are needed, according to ERA, which is responsible for the convention’s implementation in Malta. An ERA spokesperson said Malta already meets the convention’s core requirements at the legislative level. The Constitution includes a commitment to safeguarding landscape as part of the national patrimony. Landscapes are also recognised under the Environment Protection Act, the Development Planning Act, and the Cultural Heritage Act, which defines landscapes as part of Malta’s immovable cultural heritage.

Malta’s planning system includes specific designations such as Areas of High Landscape Value, while landscape-sensitive policies are embedded in key strategic documents. These policies take a broad view of landscape, covering natural, rural, and urban areas, and are reflected in planning guidance and environmental impact assessments.

In contrast to Malta’s approach, some countries have used the convention to drive national policy reform. Ireland developed a National Landscape Strategy specifically in response to the convention. The strategy aims to protect, manage, and plan landscapes in a way that balances environmental, cultural, social, and economic values.

The ERA said implementation will involve coordination with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Planning Authority. Public consultation—another key pillar of the convention—is already part of Malta’s environmental permitting and planning processes. These were further reinforced by recent amendments to the Environment Protection Act and new permitting regulations aimed at improving transparency and public participation.