86-year-old is 24th COVID-19 death

An 86-year-old man is Malta’s 24th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday evening.

The man passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, after contracting the virus on 8 September.

He was admitted to hospital on 17 September, and had underlying health conditions.

38 new cases were registered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 678.

