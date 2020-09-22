menu

86-year-old is 24th COVID-19 death

Health ministry announces Malta’s 24th COVID-19 related death

karl_azzopardi
22 September 2020, 7:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi

An 86-year-old man is Malta’s 24th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday evening.

The man passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, after contracting the virus on 8 September.

He was admitted to hospital on 17 September, and had underlying health conditions.

38 new cases were registered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 678.

READ ALSO: 38 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
