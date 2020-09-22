38 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

38 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, eight were family members of previously known cases, one case was a direct contact of another positive case, 15 were from the St Joseph home cluster, two were of work colleagues of previously known cases, two were from social gatherings with other positive cases and three were related to the entertainment industry.

34 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 678.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 2,113 people have recovered from the virus and 23 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,409 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 235,640 tests having been carried out so far on the island.