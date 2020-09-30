Malta rocked by 4.5 magnitude earthquake south of Filfla

A strong 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck to the south of Filfla causing tremors to be felt across the Maltese islands.

The University of Malta's Seismic Monitoring and Research Group recorded the earthquake a minute past 3am on Wednesday in an area to the south of the uninhabitated island of Filfla off the Żurrieq coastline.

Strong tremors that lasted a few seconds were felt across various localities in Malta. There were no immediate reports of any damage being caused.

Another earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck closer to Filfla at around 8:23pm on Wednesday.