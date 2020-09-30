menu

Malta rocked by 4.5 magnitude earthquake south of Filfla

A strong earthquake strikes to the south of Filfla just after 3am on Wednesday sending tremors across the Maltese islands

kurt_sansone
30 September 2020, 3:42am
by Kurt Sansone
A screen shot of the University of Malta's Seismic Monitoring Group website showing the location of the 4.5 magnitude earthquake (large red circle) to the south of Filfla. The smaller red circle shows the location of another smaller earthquake felt in the area seven hours earlier
A screen shot of the University of Malta's Seismic Monitoring Group website showing the location of the 4.5 magnitude earthquake (large red circle) to the south of Filfla. The smaller red circle shows the location of another smaller earthquake felt in the area seven hours earlier

A strong 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck to the south of Filfla causing tremors to be felt across the Maltese islands.

The University of Malta's Seismic Monitoring and Research Group recorded the earthquake a minute past 3am on Wednesday in an area to the south of the uninhabitated island of Filfla off the Żurrieq coastline.

The UOM's seismograph showing the 4.5 magnitude earthquake that struck just after 3am
The UOM's seismograph showing the 4.5 magnitude earthquake that struck just after 3am

Strong tremors that lasted a few seconds were felt across various localities in Malta. There were no immediate reports of any damage being caused.

Another earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck closer to Filfla at around 8:23pm on Wednesday.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Malta rocked by 4.5 magnitude earthquake south of Filfla
National

Malta rocked by 4.5 magnitude earthquake south of Filfla
Kurt Sansone
Delia and Grech engage in tame face-to-face debate
National

Delia and Grech engage in tame face-to-face debate
Kurt Sansone
Former Labour prime minister says he 'could never agree with a SOFA'
National

Former Labour prime minister says he 'could never agree with a SOFA'
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] SOFA deal not linked to Moneyval, PM insists • Bartolo issues denial
National

[WATCH] SOFA deal not linked to Moneyval, PM insists • Bartolo issues denial
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.