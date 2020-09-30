Malta under pressure over special status for American servicemen as US defence secretary visits

American defence secretary Mark Esper is in Malta to discuss a Status of Forces Agreement even as the government’s position remains ambiguous.

SOFA and migration are the two main issues on Esper’s agenda as America tries to leverage its influence on Malta’s Moneyval test by securing an agreement granting special status to its military personnel.

Sources close to the Maltese government have told MaltaToday that Malta may have to acquiesce to American demands for a SOFA in return for support at the Financial Action Task Force.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday denied any link between SOFA and Moneyval without denying reports that his Cabinet had already agreed to a deal with the US.

It was left to the Foreign Ministry, 12 hours later, to deny the existence of an agreement with the US. “Malta is no closer to signing an agreement with the US or NATO than over the past years,” the ministry said, reiterating there was no relationship between SOFA and Moneyval.

But the ambiguous public position adopted by Maltese government exponents is a reflection of the controversial nature of a SOFA, which grants US authorities criminal jurisdiction on deeds committed by American military personnel in the host country.

Former Labour prime minister Alfred Sant yesterday made it clear he was against a SOFA and Opposition leader Adrian Delia insisted the country should not budge an inch on its sovereignty.

Delia said the Opposition was not consulted by the government on a possible deal with the Americans that could have constitutional implications.

Government also received flak from leftist pressure group Graffitti that argued a SOFA would be humiliating for the country. The AD/PD alliance also criticised the government on the matter.

Abela yesterday morning said any deal would be made public but according to former foreign minister Tonio Borg the treaty would have to be approved by parliament.

Borg told MaltaToday that given the issue of criminal jurisdiction touches on sovereignty issues, according to the Ratification of Treaties Act, a SOFA would require parliamentary approval.

A simple majority would suffice but the treaty may have to be accompanied by a separate act of law that allows it to supersede the Criminal Code in instances involving crimes committed by US military personnel on Maltese territory.

READ MORE: How America looks out for its military personnel abroad