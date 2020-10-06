Couples who postponed wedding because of COVID-19 can get deposit refunds

Couples who were due to get married between March and September, but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19 may now be eligible for a refund on deposits paid for their wedding.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that €2 million had been allocated to the scheme and that it will remain available until all funds are exhausted.

“Couples may benefit up to €2,000 and the eligible applicant may apply for a once-only grant. Payments will be transferred directly to the bank account as indicated by the applicant in the application,” Schembri said.

Who is eligible?

Couples whose wedding or civil union ceremony was originally due to be held between 8 March and 30 September.

Couples who forfeited deposits paid on goods and services related to their wedding or civil union ceremony as proven by the documents submitted.

Schembri explained that applicants must submit their details on the official electronic portal. Couples must provide details of the receipts of the deposits paid, details of the final fiscal receipt of good and services provided and any other documentation required.

“This scheme goes over and above existent schemes for couples who are about to get married as it is solely aimed at couples who lost their deposits due to the postponement of their wedding as a consequence of the pandemic," Schembri said.

READ MORE: Put a ring on it (but don’t forget to sanitize first)