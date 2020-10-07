96-year-old woman is 41st person to die with COVID-19

A 96-year-old woman with COVID-19 has died at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

The woman was admitted to hospital on 2 October, from the nursing home where she lived. She tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, where she continued to receive treatment until her death this morning.

She is the 41st victim of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The ministry said the woman suffered from other health conditions.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences to the victim’s relatives and again appealed to people to wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and use face masks.