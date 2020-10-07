menu

96-year-old woman is 41st person to die with COVID-19

Malta has registered its 41st death from coronavirus since the pandemic first struck in March

laura_calleja
7 October 2020, 9:55am
by Laura Calleja
She is the 41st victim of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March
She is the 41st victim of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March

A 96-year-old woman with COVID-19 has died at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

The woman was admitted to hospital on 2 October, from the nursing home where she lived. She tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, where she continued to receive treatment until her death this morning.  

She is the 41st victim of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The ministry said the woman suffered from other health conditions.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences to the victim’s relatives and again appealed to people to wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and use face masks.

More in National
96-year-old woman is 41st person to die with COVID-19
National

96-year-old woman is 41st person to die with COVID-19
Laura Calleja
[ANALYSIS] Labour’s migration tirade: Inelegant and toxic
National

[ANALYSIS] Labour’s migration tirade: Inelegant and toxic
James Debono
Joseph Muscat ‘heartbroken’ at how his time as prime minister ended
National

Joseph Muscat ‘heartbroken’ at how his time as prime minister ended
Karl Azzopardi
Robert Abela lashes out at new PN leader in first ‘cordial’ meeting
National

Robert Abela lashes out at new PN leader in first ‘cordial’ meeting
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.