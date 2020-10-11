menu

67-year-old man is Malta's 42nd COVID-19 victim

After testing positive on October 1, the man passed away earlier today

nicole_meilak
11 October 2020, 3:38pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 67-year-old man has died after testing positive from COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed. 

The man was admitted to Mater Dei on September 28, testing positive shortly after on October 1.

He was kept at Mater Dei until passing away earlier on today.

Health authorities say that he had underlying health conditions.

Authorities wish to express their condolences to the victim's family and further advise people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines published by the health department.

Earlier today Malta registered 95 overnight COVID-19 cases, a third of those cases belonging to family clusters. This follows a whopping 100 new cases registered yesterday, the second highest number of cases registered in a single day since the start of the outbreak in Malta.

