Miriam Dalli heading for co-option after Labour candidates pull out of casual election

Miriam Dalli is set to join Malta’s parliament after Labour’s remaining candidates on the 2nd District will not contest the casual election to fill Joseph Muscat’s seat.

Dalli is expected to leave her seat in the European Parliament and be co-opted to the Maltese parliament, in a move pushed by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

She will take up the seat vacated by Muscat on the 2nd District. The former prime minister resigned from parliament last week.

The co-option will only be possible after Abela convinced the Labour Party’s two remaining candidates on the district – former parliamentary secretary Stefan Buontempo and former Green Party candidate Mark Causon – not to contest the casual election.

Nominations for the casual election closed at noon today.

Causon declared on Facebook that for “personal reasons” he will not be submitting his nomination. Tellingly, he thanked Abela for “his support and advice”.

Likewise, Buontempo said he stuck to his 2017 decision not to re-enter politics.

Dalli’s co-option is likely to result in a Cabinet reshuffle in the coming days, which will see her taking up a ministerial role.

