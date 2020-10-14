Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Yorgen Fenech messages with politicians to be exhibited in court next week

Yorgen Fenech had exchanged messages with political figures and people from all strata of society, a police inspector has told the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

These exchanges are expected to be exhibited in next week’s session of the compilation of evidence against Fenech, Inspector Kurt Zahra said.

He was testifying this afternoon in the public inquiry, where he confirmed with the board that data collected from devices of people linked to the murder investigation showed ties with political and business figures.

“There were communications… but all the people communicating were not necessarily part of the plot to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Zahra added.

He insisted that he was not privy to all the data, which was extracted by Europol.

“I don't want to say something unnecessary which could prejudice ongoing investigations… There are several communications with public persons,” Zahra said.

Zahra continued testifying behind closed doors.

A second witness to take the stand was Fiona Formosa, who works at the foreign ministry and in 2017 was permanent secretary.

Formosa said that a week after the 2017 general election, she was instructed by then foreign minister Carmelo Abela to recall Andrew Caruana Galizia, Daphne’s son, from his diplomatic posting in India.

She said that diplomats are normally given three-year postings before being recalled but Caruana Galizia had only been in India for one year.

She confirmed that the Maltese High Commissioner at the time had asked for an extension of Caruana Galizia's contract but her instructions were to recall him.

Formosa told the board she had discussed the High Commissioner’s written request with the minister her instructions were that the recall had to take place.

The vacancy created by Andrew Caruana Galizia’s recall was eventually filled in October 2017, some four months after the recall. During that period, Malta High Commission in New Delhi was run single-handedly by the high commissioner.

In the previous sitting, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon testified.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.