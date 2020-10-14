Heritage Malta condemns vandals who dumped waste at Fort Delimara

Heritage Malta has condemned the recent dumping of waste in the ditch of Fort Delimara.

Taking to social media, the agency expressed anger at what it termed as “intentional vandalism,” to the environment.

“This act of intentional vandalism to the environment and the cultural patrimony of our islands flies in the face of all the hard work and collaboration between volunteers and Heritage Malta employees who regularly dedicate their free time to clean up campaigns within the fort itself,” the national agency said.

The dumping of rubbish and waste at Fort Delimara is an ongoing problem. Over the years, countless events have been organised by environmental NGOs and the Marsaxlokk local council, to clean up the area.

In January of this year, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announced that harsher penalties would be introduced for illegal dumping.

Those caught dumping electronic material and white goods now face a fine of at least €500.