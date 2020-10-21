Sophie the sniffer dog finds €11,380 in undeclared cash

Sophie the customs sniffer dog has sniffed out €11,380 in undeclared cash.

Customs said Sophie had indicated a large amount of cash on the person of a passenger travelling to Istanbul.

The passenger had declared exactly €10,000, but a search yielded € 11,380.

A total of €77,750 have been elevated by customs in the October.

“This result proves the importance of co-ordination between certain sections such as the Canine Unit and the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team in the on-going battle when intercepting undeclared movements of cash,” a statement read.

As per national legislation, the passenger agreed to sign an out of court settlement agreement and was fined accordingly.

