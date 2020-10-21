menu

Sophie the sniffer dog finds €11,380 in undeclared cash

Passenger travelling to Istanbul discovered by sniffer dog to be holding undeclared amounts of cash

karl_azzopardi
21 October 2020, 3:10pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Sophie the sniffer dog Credit: Customs
Sophie the customs sniffer dog has sniffed out €11,380 in undeclared cash.

Customs said Sophie had indicated a large amount of cash on the person of a passenger travelling to Istanbul.

The passenger had declared exactly €10,000, but a search yielded € 11,380.

A total of €77,750 have been elevated by customs in the October.

“This result proves the importance of co-ordination between certain sections such as the Canine Unit and the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team in the on-going battle when intercepting undeclared movements of cash,” a statement read.

As per national legislation, the passenger agreed to sign an out of court settlement agreement and was fined accordingly.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
