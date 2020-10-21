Health authorities reverse decision to deploy Parentcraft midwives to COVID-19 contact tracing team

Midwives have been recalled from the contact tracing team, nurses’ union head Paul Pace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week MaltaToday reported that Parentcraft, a service that helps expectant parents, as well as new parents deal with pregnancy, birth and new-borns has been suspended until further notice, after staff were redeployed to contact tracing centres.

The hospital-based service confirmed the news to MaltaToday, citing that it had no idea when the service would be up and running again.

“It could be one, or two months, we won't know until Mater Dei Hospital administration lets us know,” a spokesperson said.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses boss Paul Pace said the decision to remove midwives was short-sighted.

He said that a number of expectant mothers had voiced their disappointment at the decision.

“Expectant mothers are crying out loud for the Midwives to return to their sterling service,” Pace said on Facebook.

He also stated that over 500 mothers signed a petition against the decision filed by the union.

Paul Pace insisted that while the role of contact tracing can be undertaken by many professionals in the field, the role of a midwife is quite specific.

In a reaction to the story health authorities that while regretting in taking the decision, difficult choices must be taken in these challenging times.

“Effective contact tracing is recognised as a fundamental tool in the containment of COVID-19, which is a major threat to public health and especially to vulnerable persons and pregnant women. The Public Health Department is currently recruiting further staff to keep contact tracing and COVID case management efficient and timely," he said.

