68-year-old is Malta’s 47th COVID-19 death

A 68-year-old man has died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the man had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on the 27 September, and had tested positive on the same date.

He was being cared for at the hospital’s ITU.

The ministry said he had ulterior health conditions.

The ministry reiterated its appeal for the wearing of masks, social distancing and the thorough washing of hands.

On Wednesday, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were registered.

READ ALSO: 155 new cases of COVID-19