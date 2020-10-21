155 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday.

Active cases now stand at 1,649 after 2,823 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

A total number of 305,839 swabs were carried out since the pandemic started.

49 recoveries were registered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,331.

The total number of cases stands at 5,026, while deaths number 46.

The health ministry said today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 20 were family members of previously known cases, eight were contacts of positive work colleagues and 12 were direct contacts with other positive cases.

14 cases were from social gatherings with other positive cases while two were imported.