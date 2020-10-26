COVID-19: Bars, każini forced to close until 1 December, group gatherings down to six

Bars and każini will not be allowed to open as from next Thursday.

In a statement, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said that the measure will remain in force until 1 December.

Snack bars and kiosks will be allowed to open, but will not be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks and will have to remain shut between 11pm and 5am.

Groups in public spaces will also be restricted to six people from 10. The measure will apply to public spaces including queues and bus stops, unless social distancing is respected.

The fine for people found not observing social distancing and group gathering rules will increase to €200. If the fine is paid prior to a tribunal hearing, the fine will go down to €100.

Measures have been enacted following consultations with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

Malta registered 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with active cases numbering 1,895.

The country’s 53rd death was also recorded on Monday.

