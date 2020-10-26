menu

COVID-19: Bars, każini forced to close until 1 December, group gatherings down to six

Restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been tightened with public group gatherings limited to six people and bars and każini forced to close until 1 December • Fines for group gatherings increase to €200

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2020, 5:48pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Gatherings in public of more than six people are banned as authorities move to limit COVID-19 spread
Gatherings in public of more than six people are banned as authorities move to limit COVID-19 spread

Bars and każini will not be allowed to open as from next Thursday. 

In a statement, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said that the measure will remain in force until 1 December. 

Snack bars and kiosks will be allowed to open, but will not be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks and will have to remain shut between 11pm and 5am.

Groups in public spaces will also be restricted to six people from 10. The measure will apply to public spaces including queues and bus stops, unless social distancing is respected. 

The fine for people found not observing social distancing and group gathering rules will increase to €200. If the fine is paid prior to a tribunal hearing, the fine will go down to €100.

Measures have been enacted following consultations with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

Malta registered 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with active cases numbering 1,895.

The country’s 53rd death was also recorded on Monday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 cases drop to 80, 53rd death recorded

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
COVID-19: Bars, każini forced to close until 1 December, group gatherings down to six
National

COVID-19: Bars, każini forced to close until 1 December, group gatherings down to six
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Retailers urged to opt for Black weekend instead of Black Friday
National

COVID-19: Retailers urged to opt for Black weekend instead of Black Friday
Kurt Sansone
Dairy farmers need support to mitigate loss of consumption because of pandemic, PN says
National

Dairy farmers need support to mitigate loss of consumption because of pandemic, PN says
Karl Azzopardi
President warns we are close to losing the balance between environment and economy
National

President warns we are close to losing the balance between environment and economy
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.