Magisterial inquiry into Wasteserv fire launched

A magisterial inquiry into Tuesday morning’s Wasteserv fire has been launched, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has said.

Farrugia was answering Parliamentary questions when he said the magisterial inquiry will be headed by Marse-Ann Farrugia.

The environment minister also said that an internal inquiry headed by Dr. Daniel Vella has been launched.

PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami asked Farrugia to give details on the terms of reference of the internal inquiry. The minister did not give such details.

No one was injured during a large-scale fire which broke out at the Wasteserv plant in Marsa on Tuesday morning.

The fire which started at 7:30am was brought under control by firefighters after around two hours.

Posting to social media, Wasteserv said that the fire had started at a yard where autoclave material was stored.

