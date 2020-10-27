[WATCH] No one injured as fire breaks out at WasteServ plant in Marsa

A large fire has engulfed the Wasteserv plant in Marsa sending thick plumes of black smoke in the air.

Several fire engines were deployed to the area, shortly after the fire started at 7:30am.

Posting to social media, Wasteserv said that the fire had started at a yard where autoclave material was stored. "A large scale operation by CPD is underway and more updates will be communicated accordingly," they said.

Wasteserv said that all workers at the plant were accounted for and no injuries have so far been reported.

Firefighters are on-site to battle the flames. A medical team is also on standby to assist. Police have cordoned off the area.

A police spokesperson said that firefighters are trying to cool down two large tanks where oil is stored to avoid the fire spreading.

Wasteserv has an incinerator plant that burns animal waste.