164 couples on IVF waiting list

164 couples are waiting to receive in-vitro fertilization, health minister Chris Fearne said on Friday morning.

The information was tabled in a parliamentary sitting following a PQ by PN MP Ivan Bartolo.

The health minister said that according to the Embryo Protection Authority, since 2015 until 24 October 2020, 1,053 cycles were carried out.

Of the 1,053 cycles, 203 babies were born. 113 girls and 90 boys were born.

Nine couples are expected to give birth.

124 in-vitro fertilisation cycles were carried out in 2019, a PQ in April showed.

The data shows that a total of 513 applications were approved by the EPA in 2019. 124 full IVF cycles were carried out, 80 at Mater Dei, and 44 at a private health institution.

