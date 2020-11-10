Four new COVID-19 victims, deaths at 85

Four persons have died while positive for COVID-19, health authorities announced.

The first case involves a 74-year-old man who tested positive on 4 November. He passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

In the second case, a 61-year-old was confirmed positive on 23 October and passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case involves an 83-year-old man. He tested positive for COVID-19 on 30 October and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital too.

The fourth case was a 99-year-old man who registered positive on 5 November. He died today throughout the evening, also at Mater Dei Hospital.

The Health Ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and urge the public to follow prevention measures.