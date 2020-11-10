menu

Four new COVID-19 victims, deaths at 85

All victims passed away at Mater Dei Hospital

nicole_meilak
10 November 2020, 8:02pm
by Nicole Meilak

Four persons have died while positive for COVID-19, health authorities announced.

The first case involves a 74-year-old man who tested positive on 4 November. He passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital. 

In the second case, a 61-year-old was confirmed positive on 23 October and passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case involves an 83-year-old man. He tested positive for COVID-19 on 30 October and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital too. 

The fourth case was a 99-year-old man who registered positive on 5 November. He died today throughout the evening, also at Mater Dei Hospital. 

The Health Ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and urge the public to follow prevention measures.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
