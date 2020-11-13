[WATCH] 150 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths registered on Friday

150 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,124.

Two new deaths were also registered, a 95-year-old man who died yesterday and a 79-year-old man who died this morning. Deaths stand at 92.

101 new recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,580.

The total number of cases stands at 7,796.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 13•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Friday, November 13, 2020

3,035 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 377,054.

Addressing the press conference, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said 13 patients are currently being housed at Mater Dei’s ITU.

The COVID-19 infection rate moving rate stands at 126.

Overall household clusters (99) still dominate with workplace cases (45) following right behind, as well as social gatherings (17) and imported cases (8).

Once again Gauci appealed for those who can work at home to do so.

She appealed for employers to put measures into place to allow employees to work from home.

Gauci also called on the use of masks at workplaces, while urging workers to not mix with others.

Of the active cases, 57 have come from Gozo while 2,022 were registered in Malta.

The average age of positive patients is 45.

When it comes to mortality, the death rate is higher among men aged 57 to 84.

Airport

The public health superintendent said Germany, Luxembourg and some parts of Italy have been added to the amber list.

She said that from the 5th November to 11th November 158 tests were carried out at the Malta International Airport with eight positive cases.

Since the pandemic started, 1,829 tests were carried out, with 65 positive cases being registered at the Malta International Airport.

Vaccine

Gauci said the news that a COVID-19 vaccine has 90% effective is “great”.

She highlighted that no vaccine would be 100% effective, stating health authorities will continue to monitor the situation.

When the vaccine is available, one is encouraged take it in order for herd immunity to be revived.

She said in the meantime, the public must continue to adhere to the measures.