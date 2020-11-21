Cabinet reshuffle | Silvio Parnis loses Cabinet post, Justyne Caruana is education minister, Schembri loses Air Malta

Former Labour minister Justyne Caruana will return to the Cabinet as minister of education after Robert Abela started his first moves for a Cabinet reshuffle.

Caruana resigned in January 2020 after her then-husband, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, was revealed to have travelled with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to watch a football match in the UK. The couple has since separated.

Caruana was then Gozo minister, and in her previous role as parliamentary secretary for the elderly and the disabled. She will become education minister, taking the portfolio previously accorded to Owen Bonnici.

Owen Bonnici will be minister for research and innovation, a new ministry.

Ian Borg will remain minister for transport and infrastructure. His former parliamentary secretary for construction and lands, Chris Agius, will take up the role of junior minister for construction under Aaron Farrugia, who retains his post as minister for environment, planning and climate change.

Former energy minister Michael Farrugia will be minister for the elderly. Silvio Parnis loses his role.

Miriam Dalli takes on the ministry for energy, Malta Enterprise, and sustainable development goals. Malta Enterprise was formerly under Silvio Schembri.

Former tourism minister Julia Farrugia was offered a ministry for disability and inclusion.

Former parliamentary secretary for digital services Clayton Bartolo will be tourism minister, replacing Julia Farrugia, with Deo Debattista as parliamentary secretary in the same minister.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri will retain his portfolio, the Lands Authority shifted to his portfolio but he loses Malta Enterprise, and more crucially Air Malta. The national airline now goes under the responsibility of new finance minister Clyde Caruana.

In comments taken outside Castille, social policy minister Michael Falzon confirmed he was still minister but did not say whether he had retained his portfolio.

Clint Camilleri retained his role as Gozo minister; so have Edward Zammit Lewis and Rosianne Cutajar, as minister for justice and parliamentary secretary for equality respectively.

Earlier this week, finance minister Edward Scicluna was slated for resignation so that he take up a new post as governor of the Central Bank.

Abela shifted Caruana into the House of Representatives in a technocratic co-option that is widely expected to make the former Jobsplus boss Malta’s next finance minister, replacing party veteran Edward Scicluna. His new head of secretariat will be EU expert Glenn Micallef,

For the last four weeks, ministers have been on tenterhooks at news of an impending reshuffle. Abela has also been warned against sowing resentment inside constituencies who could feel disenfranchised if their MP loses their ministerial portfolio.