Three more dead after contracting COVID-19

Three more patients have died after testing positive from COVID-19, pushing the death tally up to 128.

The first case was a 70-year-old man who tested positive on November 16 - he died yesterday at St Vincent de Paul.

A 73-year-old woman who tested positive on November 1 died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

A third victim, a man aged 80, was confirmed to be positive on November 6. He died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The health ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims, and appeal to the public to follow preventive measures.