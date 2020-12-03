menu

Two men die after contracting COVID-19

Total deaths now stand at 148

nicole_meilak
3 December 2020, 10:24am
by Nicole Meilak

The health ministry has confirmed that two more patients have died while positive for COVID-19. 

A 64-year-old man died yesterday while at Mater Dei Hospital. He had tested positive on 20 November.

The second case is a 74-year old man who tested positive for the virus on 25 November. He too died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital. 

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and appeal to the public to follow all preventive measures. "This is the only way we can protect the most vulnerable in society," their statement says.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
