Science shows petting in zoos does not benefit wild animals – Animal Welfare Commissioner

Petting of wild animals in zoos should be banned outright since science shows that the interaction with humans is of no benefit to the animals, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said.

Her comments come as the public consultation on proposed new rules for zoos closes today.

The Keeping of Wild Animals in Zoos Regulations being proposed will introduce radical changes to the 2003 rules and ensure more onerous obligations on zoo owners.

Among the proposed changes are new rules regulating the petting of wild animals and neutering of species within the facilities.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Bezzina said that the ideal situation would be that of having no zoos in the country.

“While the ideal situation would be that of no zoos, one must approach the situation as it is, and I feel that introducing legislation is a step in the right direction,” she said.

She did warn that such a public consultation should not be decided out of popularity, but by prioritising the wellbeing of animals.

One of the proposed rules looks to regularise the petting of wild animals in zoos. In the first draft of the public consultation, petting was completely banned. But a second draft released 24 hours later re-introduced petting under the supervision of a vet.

Questions sent to the Animal Rights Ministry have so far remained unanswered and calls to Minister Anton Refalo have not been returned.

Bezzina said that for the sake of animal welfare, she prefers the first draft that banned the handling and petting of wild animals, which is a staple feature in Maltese zoos.

“There might be different reasons as to why the change was carried out. Unfortunately we may never know why,” she said.

READ ALSO: Zoo regulations U-turn

Bezzina also reiterated her call against petting.

“Yes, people may enjoy touching cubs and wild animals, but in reality, it has no benefit to the animals... I find them cute, the cubs especially, but if studies show that animals are not made for such interactions, then I’m against petting,” she said.

A proposed regulation which has also riled up zookeepers is that of neutering.

Bezzina said that one has to look at the larger picture – that of reducing captive breeding of wild animals.

She also said such rules also help curb the unregulated trade of wild animals in the country.

“Where are these animals going? Who is buying them? Are they being cared for appropriately?” she said.

The commissioner stressed that her opinions on the issue stem from an animal rights perspective.

“What I do, and what I believe in is all based on giving more rights and protecting animals,” she said.